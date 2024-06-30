Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.