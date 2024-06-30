Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £154.30 ($195.74) and last traded at £152.35 ($193.26). Approximately 73,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 78,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at £151.25 ($191.87).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is £163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,711.34%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

