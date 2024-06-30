Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.02. 5,360 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

