Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,869 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

