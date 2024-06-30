Financial Comparison: SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) vs. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarMax Technology and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 2 9 0 2.82

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $436.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given TopBuild’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 12.11% 25.87% 12.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 2.73 $440,000.00 N/A N/A TopBuild $5.19 billion 2.36 $614.25 million $19.84 19.42

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Summary

TopBuild beats SolarMax Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

