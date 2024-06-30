Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.