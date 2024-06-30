Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

