Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $762,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $344.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.74. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

