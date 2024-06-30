Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.41

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.41 and traded as high as C$40.66. Finning International shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 166,846 shares.

Get Finning International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTT

Finning International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.44.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $971,140 and sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.