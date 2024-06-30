First Bank & Trust Has $414,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.