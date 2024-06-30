First Bank & Trust Invests $248,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $25.33 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

