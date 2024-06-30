First Bank & Trust Invests $292,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,288,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.