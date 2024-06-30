First Bank & Trust Invests $398,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.