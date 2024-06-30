First Bank & Trust Makes New $230,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

