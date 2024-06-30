First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 6,276 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.
Bentley Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSY
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.