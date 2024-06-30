First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

PFE stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

