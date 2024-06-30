First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

