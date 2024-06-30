First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

