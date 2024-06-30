First Bank & Trust Sells 113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 27,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $303.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.