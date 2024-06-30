First Bank & Trust Sells 2,280 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.23 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

