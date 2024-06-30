First Bank & Trust Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

