First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,314,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,496,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592,085 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

META stock opened at $504.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.00 and its 200-day moving average is $454.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.