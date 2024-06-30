First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.42.
FR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.