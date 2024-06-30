First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

First Niles Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

