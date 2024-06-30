Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $169.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Five Below stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

