FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Declares Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:LKOR opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.
