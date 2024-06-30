FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.14. Approximately 573,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 703,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

