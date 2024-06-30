Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $23.81. Foot Locker shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 554,356 shares.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 50.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 445.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.