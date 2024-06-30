Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Given a C$0.35 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) received a C$0.35 target price from Fundamental Research in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

