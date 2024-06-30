Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Given a C$0.35 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) received a C$0.35 target price from Fundamental Research in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.
About Fortune Minerals
