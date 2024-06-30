Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 2.8%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 11,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

