Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $537.62

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 537.62 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.22). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.13), with a volume of 517,032 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 570 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 615 ($7.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

