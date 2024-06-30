FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

