FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

FTAIM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

