FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

