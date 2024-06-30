Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 53,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
