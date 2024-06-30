Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 53,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.