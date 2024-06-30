GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs from $8.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

