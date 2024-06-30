Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $88.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GL. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 566.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Globe Life by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Globe Life by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.