Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of GDHG stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $24.99.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Heaven Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.