Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GDHG stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

