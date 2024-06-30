Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
Shares of GHIXW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
Gores Holdings IX Company Profile
