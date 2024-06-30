GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading Up 0.1%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.37. Approximately 613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.