Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 57,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 106,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

