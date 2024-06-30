Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.