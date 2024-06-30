Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $228.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

