Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.