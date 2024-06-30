Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,618 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SMART Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

