Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $89.62 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

