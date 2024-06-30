Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.