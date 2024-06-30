Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

