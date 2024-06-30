Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $439,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 75.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Price Performance
NYSE SQ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
