Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $439,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 75.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

