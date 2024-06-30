Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $497,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

